Maui police make seven DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

September 7, 2022, 6:08 PM HST
Maui Police arrested seven motorists for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant during a Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement effort.

The campaign, which started on Friday, Sept. 2, and continued through the holiday weekend, involved five separate intoxication checkpoints.

Police towed all seven vehicles used by those arrested for OVUII.  Two of the arrests were for habitually operating a vehicle while under the influence.  

As of Sept, 7, 2022, Maui police have made 361 OVUII arrests with 15 arrests for habitual drunk driving. This brings the total to 376 year-to-date arrests, compared to 400 the same time last year, which is a 6% decrease.

In the State of Hawaiʻi, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense; or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

“The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested,” police said in a press release update.

The Maui Police Department encourages the public to report incidents of suspected impaired driving. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s help as your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring.”

