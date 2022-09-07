PC: Maui Police Department

Maui officers responded to a terroristic threatening-type case involving a juvenile who was allegedly in possession of a firearm onboard a school bus in the Kahului area this morning.

At approximately 7:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers conducted a traffic stop and detained a 15-year-old boy. Police say investigators with the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division recovered a pellet gun and 1.35 grams of marijuana.

The teen was placed under arrest on suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening and third degree promotion of a detrimental drug. He was released into the Sheriff’s Department’s custody pending a hearing.

Increased presence from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division will remain on the Maui High School campus for the rest of the school day, according to a Maui Police Department press release.

“The Maui Police Department wants to assure the community that one of the department’s top priorities is ensuring our schools are safe. The department has emergency plans and procedures in place to prevent and respond to an emergency event,” according to the release.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity on campus is urged to contact school staff, their School Resource Officer, or the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or in an emergency, dial 911.