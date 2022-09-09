Dr. Raquel Cisneros

Moloka’i Community Health Center has hired Dr. Raquel Cisneros, a board-certified family and community medicine physician with extensive experience working in underserved populations.

Dr. Cisneros earned her medical degree at the University of Arizona and completed her family and community medicine residency training at the University of New Mexico as its chief resident.

As the youngest of nine children to migrant farm workers, Dr. Cisneros understands the importance of the family unit and how it affects the health of the community. She also is a passionate advocate for women’s health and strongly supports patient autonomy.

Helen Kekalia, CEO of Molokaʻi Community Health Center, said: “Dr. Cisneros’ expertise in women’s health and her strong passion for community wellbeing will allow our team to serve more patients and drive better health care outcomes for Molokaʻi families.”

Dr. Cisneros is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 808-553-5038.

Molokaʻi Community Health Center is a community-based health organization integrating primary medical and dental care with behavioral health, wellness, health education and prevention including the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children.

Over the past couple of years, the center has become a community hub by augmenting its health care services with resources and support including advanced dental care, a food pantry distribution, and nonpartisan voter education and engagement.

The center has been recognized for its quality of care as a recipient of the Health Resources & Services Administration’s Quality Award from the Department of Health and Human Services for four successive years.