Maui County Federal Credit Union awards $10K in scholarships
Maui County Federal Credit Union awarded 10 students each with $1,000 scholarships towards their college education. Over the past 21 years, Maui County FCU has awarded scholarships totaling $267,000 to Maui County students pursuing higher education.
“Maui County Federal Credit Union is proud to be able support Maui’s future leaders by easing the financial burden of pursuing a college education and helping local students in their endeavor to further their education to reach their dreams,” said Gary Fukuroku, Maui County FCU President/CEO. “The investment in growing the knowledge of today’s youth will pay dividends for the generations to follow.”
Scholarship recipient Kylen Zolotow is currently attending the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University to earn a Master’s in healthcare administration. “I plan on using my education to improve health equity within disadvantaged communities,” said Zolotow.
Scholarship recipient Alyssia Fernandez-Ruiz is majoring in education at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to become a teacher. She said her goal is to “educate the future generation on how to become strong and industrious leaders of Hawai’i.”
This year’s scholarship recipients consist of three incoming college freshmen, six returning undergraduates and one attending graduate school. Fields of study range from medicine and education to business management and engineering. Maui County FCU 2022 scholarship recipients are:
- Shayden Aoyagi, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, Biology Major
- Selena Feike, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Construction Management Major
- Sarah Fusato, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Accounting Major
- Caleb Chumley, University of Notre Dame, Arts and Letters Major
- Alyssia Fernandez-Ruiz, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Education Major
- Kaydence Lilio, Creighton University, Nursing Major
- Mckayla Loque, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Nursing Major
- Payten Shimizu, Portland State University, Japanese Major
- Ailana Suehiro, Columbia University, Neuroscience and Behavior Major
- Kylen Zolotow, The George Washington University, Master of Health Administration