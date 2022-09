The winners have been announced for the 15th Annual Kū Mai Ka Hula Competition, held on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10 in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Award-winning hālau from Maui, O‘ahu, Japan and California shared their finest performances in front of audiences and a group of prestigious judges. There were a total of seven participating hālau this year.

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented annually by Kauahea Inc, a non-profit organization founded by Hōkūlani Holt to support Hawaiian arts and culture, in connection with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The judges were Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima, Kumu Hula Ulalia Woodside Lee, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata.























2022 Kū Mai Ka Hula final awardees:

Ms. Hula Maui:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

1st: Hina Esaki / Hālau Keali‘i O Nālani Iapana / Kumu Hula Keali‘i Ceballos

2nd: Kaiulani Kaniaupio / Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

3rd: Michelle Elizabeth Timata / Hui Ho’oulu Aloha / Kumu Hula Pōmaikaʻi Krueger

Mr. Hula Maui:

1st: Sean Kauaakeakua Segundo / Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

2nd: Erito Zushi / Hālau Keali‘i O Nālani Iapana / Kumu Hula Keali‘i Ceballos

3rd: David James Kealoha Auna / Hui Ho‘oulu Aloha / Kumu Hula Pōmaika‘i Krueger

Group Wāhine Kahiko:

1st: Hālau Keali‘i O Nālani Iapana /Kumu Hula Keali‘i Ceballos

2nd: Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

3rd: Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna / Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Group Wāhine ‘Auana

1st: Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

2nd: Hālau Keali‘i O Nālani Iapana / Kumu Hula Keali‘i Ceballos

3rd: Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna /Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador

Group ‘Auana Kūpuna

1st: Hālau Hi‘iakaināmakalehua / Nā Kumu Hula Robert Ke‘ano Kaupu & Lono Padilla

2nd: Hālau Hula Kauluokalā / Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero

3rd: Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

Special Awards:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Palikumaikalewalani Oli Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in oli): Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

Maui Nui Award (recognizes the hālau that participated fully in all aspects of the competition and has tried to be involved in as many divisions as possible): Nā Hanona Kūlike ‘O Pi‘ilani / Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Molitau

Leianaikaroselaniomaui Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits overall excellence in hula): Hui Ho‘oulu Aloha / Kumu Hula Pōmaika‘i Krueger

The ‘Ōlelo Makuahine Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in Hawaiian Language use by ho‘opa‘a (accompanist and musician): Hālau Keali‘i O Nālani Iapana / Kumu Hula Keali‘i Ceballos

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and Kauahea Inc. Sponsors include the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development along with additional support from Ledcor Maui, ‘Āina Archeology LLC, Maui Floral, Inc., PBR Hawai‘i & Associates, Inc., Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, Cades Schutte LLP, Maui Lani Partners/Laulima Foundation, Old Lahaina Lūʻau/Hoaloha Nā ‘Ekolu, Hawai‘i USA FCU, Frida’s Beach House, Kunewa Mook, Ka‘uhane Inc., and Honua Consulting.