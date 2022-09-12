Maui Business

County of Maui Volunteer Center hosts free Email Newsletter Training for nonprofits

September 12, 2022, 9:28 AM HST
The County of Maui Volunteer Center, HandsOn Maui is offering a free virtual workshop for nonprofit organizations to learn how to use email newsletters as a marketing tool. This training is hosted via Zoom in partnership with Miller Media Management from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. Registration is open now for “Email Newsletter Tips and Best Practices for Nonprofits.”

“An efficient email marketing strategy helps nonprofits spread the word about volunteer needs and events. This free virtual class will cover how often to send a newsletter, how to write eye-catching headlines and newsletter content, and how to measure campaign success,” according to a County announcement.

“When we surveyed our agencies, we discovered many nonprofits in Maui County understand that email newsletters are a wonderful tool, but they don’t know how to use them effectively,” said Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center Coordinator for the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns. “This workshop provides much-needed training so nonprofit organizations can send out newsletter and announcements confidently.”

The workshop will be led via Zoom by Danielle Miller of Miller Media Management. Miller will demonstrate how to create a newsletter template on Mailchimp and answer email marketing questions. 

This training is provided free of charge by the County of Maui Volunteer Center. For more information about the Volunteer Center visit www.handsonmaui.com or email [email protected]

