Maui News

Brown Water Advisory issued for South Maui: Māʻalaea to La Perouse

September 13, 2022, 9:52 AM HST
* Updated September 13, 10:06 AM
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for South Maui form Māʻalaea to La Perouse.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to the advisory.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

