U‘ilani Ah Chan, National Farmworker Jobs Program case manager, was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month for July. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Mauiʻs U‘ilani Ah Chan, was named Maui Economic Opportunity’s Employee of the Month, for her excellence as a case manager for the organization’s National Farmworker Jobs Program.

Organization leaders say Ah Chan “treats client farmworkers and their agriculture employers with the same respect and courtesy while using her creativity and resourcefulness to best serve all of their needs.”

As a case manager, Ah Chan facilitates clients in helping to generate greater economic stability. This includes buying work clothes and other necessities, and connecting them to job training, better opportunities and supportive services for themselves and their families. For the farms, NFJP supports on-the-job training with subsidies, offers safety training at no cost and defrays the expenses of required certifications.

“She is constantly packing huge bags and suitcases, which contain the presentation materials and thoughtfully put-together swag to give away or gently-used long sleeved shirts to those who may need them for work,” said Janeth Cerizo, her nominator.

Ah Chan is respectful and flexible of the time of workers, who often speak with her from their job sites, and “treats her workers’ employers in just the same way with courtesy and politeness,” said Cerizo.

Ah Chan joined MEO as an NFJP case manager in October 2020 and has worked to improve her skills, enrolling in case management courses.

In recognition of the honor, Ah Chan earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. Cerizo received $50 as the nominator. Ah Chan was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting on Aug. 26.