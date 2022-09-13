Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea "Ke Kani Hone O Wailea" presents Makana, Sept. 30

September 13, 2022
* Updated September 13, 4:50 PM
Makana

The Shops at Wailea welcomes Makana who will headline the “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert on Friday, Sept. 30. From 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary performance by the award-winning singer, composer and Hawaiian slack key guitarist. 

“Our ‘Ke Kani Hone O Wailea’ concerts are a celebration of Hawaiian music, culture and tradition,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We’re honored to have legendary artist and cultural ambassador Makana perform his captivating music for our guests.”

Hawaiʻi born and raised Makana is internationally recognized for his distinctive sounds and exhilarating performances. Esquire Magazine refers to him as “the greatest living player,” and The New York Times calls him “dazzling.” His original music has been featured on three Grammy®-nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy-Award winning film “The Descendants”.

“Makana’s music transcends the traditional to include folk, cross-cultural blends as well as bluegrass, blues, Latin, rock and modern forms like hip hop. His concerts offer a moving and unforgettable window into humanity through the lens of Hawaiian values and a rare integration of ancient and contemporary artistry,” according to an event announcement.

The “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and features local artists. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

For more information on events, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

