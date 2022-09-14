For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Sept. 15-21, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Stanley Jordan

Next weekend: Stanley Jordan

Coming up fast at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center are concerts by brilliant jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan and Billboard top 10 reggae song maker The Green. Jordan is performing on Sept. 22, a Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Jordan has received four Grammy nominations. His album “Friends” was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Los Angeles Times jazz critic Leonard Feather wrote, “Genius is a word often tossed around in musical circles, but it has been rightfully applied to Stanley Jordan.” Jordan’s touch technique allows the guitarist to play melody and chords simultaneously with an unprecedented level of independence. It also allows Jordan to play simultaneously on two different guitars, or even on guitar and piano. Check out his interview about the Friends album and his inclusive approach to jazz.

The Green

The Green at the MACC, Sept. 24

The Green, multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners, performs on Sept. 24, a Saturday, at 7 p.m.

They’ve also had three albums that topped the “Billboard” Reggae Album chart, 2011’s “Ways and Means” with four weeks at number one, 2013’s “Hawaii 13”, and 2017’s “Marching Orders,” which stayed in the top 10 for 18 consecutive weeks, regaining the no. 1 spot three separate times. “Marching Orders” was distinguished as the Best Reggae Album at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. Their sound blends dub-heavy roots reggae, smooth lovers’ rock, contemporary pop and rock with indigenous Hawaiian musical/lyrical references. The band’s most recent album, “Brand New Eyes” was released late last year and a 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The photograph exhibit Infinite Night is on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through Oct. 22

Infinite Night exhibit

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakala National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino.

Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for the Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Onstage play tickets on sale

Coming up fast is Maui Onstage Education and Youth Program’s “What Happened After Once Upon A Time” at the ʻĪao Theatre on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The play is written by Alexi Alfre and directed by Kelii Tau’a and Tina Kailipono. To buy tickets or for more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Tickets are on sale for the musical Rocky Horror Show at the ʻĪao Theatre.

Rocky Horror Show tickets

Tickets are for the musical The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Eric Gilliom as Frank-N-Furter. It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway also performed the role to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The director of the show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theatre cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the “Narrator,” and Dale Button as Dr. “Everett V. Scott.” The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra.

The shows take place from Oct. 14 through 31, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the Season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Almost, Maine play continues

The play “Almost, Maine” continues this week at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Promenade at 2050 Main Street. Playwright John Cariani’s play is comprised of short stories that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote town called “Almost.” Cariani is an American actor and playwright, best known as the forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. The show, part of The Living Room Theatre Series,” is directed by MAPA artistic director David C. Johnston.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15,16, and 17 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. For more information including tickets, go mauiacademy.org/shows.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 or older. No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Eric Gilliom returns to star in his one-man show White Hawaiian this weekend.

White Hawaiian play returns

With sold-out shows in its previous theatrical run, the play White Hawaiian returns to ProArts Playhouse Sept. 16 and 17, a Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 18, a Sunday, at 2 p.m.

The one-man play, co-written by Eric Gilliom and Brian Kohne, stars Gilliom in this autobiographical tribute to growing up as a part-Caucasian and Hawaiian in a multi-generational entertainment family where his great-grandfather was a Canadian boxer. It has drama, slapstick, comedic caricatures and multiple musical highlights. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway has received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Best Contemporary Hawaiian Album. While Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award judges have no theatrical award, Maui play critic Jon Woodhouse says, “If they ever invented a Hōkū for musical theater, Gilliom would win it hands down.”

For ticket purchases and more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Singer-guitarist Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Esquire is the member of the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa, and Gilliom is a multi-talented performer whose involved in the production of a one-man play “White Hawaiian” and the upcoming musical The Rocky Horror Show. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Sept. 16, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Blue Souls, Friday

The band Blue Souls perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The live show, without cover, features classic rock hits, from easy-going to heavy metal. For more information, call 808-868-0988.

Pfluke at Nalu’s, Saturday

Singer and ‘ukulele virtuoso Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke plays popular island favorites as well as his own original compositions. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa, Lopez at Nalus

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the band Kanekoa that recently ended its U.S. summer tour. Lopez is the singer-bassist. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles at Kihei venues

Natalie Robles performs a variety of popular songs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.. and What Ales You Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com

John Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs at an intimate venue at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. Cruz is known for his song “Island Style” and has done multiple benefits for Playing For Change on YouTube, including the song, “All Along The Watchtower” with 10 million views. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com, check with [email protected] or call 808-463-6550.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444 and ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

LAHAINA

Chinese Moon Festival at Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse takes place Saturday in Lahaina.

Moon Festival, Saturday

The Chinese Moon Festival will be celebrated in Lahaina on Front Street Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join in celebrating the Festival with traditional mooncakes and tea and by learning calligraphy and tying a Chinese knot, making a fan and participate in a fan dance and see a presentation on the use of medicinal herbs and acupuncture. The Festival traditionally celebrated the end of the harvest season and the reunion of families, similar to Thanksgiving. Visit the Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse to see how Chinese immigrants contributed to the Maui economy. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Paia.

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Band who are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Pohai Trio performs on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic Lahaina tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Ua Aloha Maji, Thursday

Singer-‘ukulele player Ua Aloha Maji performs on the mauka side at the Wharf Cinema Cener near Amigo’s Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Maji also drums at luau dinners in West Maui.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Sept. 15, 16 and 17, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 20 and 21 from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Gretchen Rose performs at Fleetwood’s Friday.

Rhodes & The Pool Party, Friday

Singer-songwriter Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings a powerful blend of soulful blues and rock ‘n roll and her albums include The Space in Between. She’s toured with the founding member of Traffic and Dave Mason and performed with rock icon Steven Tylers, Kenny Chesney and fronted with Mick Fleetwood Band. On a separate stage, Levi Poasa performs at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call808-669-Mick. Also, see gretchenrhodesmusic.com

Art Show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The featured artist is Nisla with her work “Anima Spritus” who will be in attendance Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 15 to 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West, Saturday

Paul West performs classic acoustic style music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-Mick.

A Gift & Craft Fair takes place at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Arcilla at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Sept. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer based out of Maui. He performs R&B, reggae, and island rock influenced music. He has released 3 EPs and 5 singles since 2015. On a separate stage is Paul West singing a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Trivia night, Sunday

It’s Trivia Night with Professor Fincher and prizes at Down The Hatch Sunday, Sept. 18, at 9 p.m. Order at the counter, get a table and have one person check in for Trivia. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Singer-songwriter Brian Santana, a nephew of Carlos Santana, performs classic hits and original songs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Levi Poasa Trio perform at the same time on a different stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Tuesday.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented entertainer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar artist Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. He just finished producing a blues concert in Kihei. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

West, O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 20 and 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary sings and plays the piano on a different stage Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Wilson at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Sept. 19, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Katz, Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Wilson, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz Friday and Monday, Sept. 16 and 19, and with friends Tuesday, Sept. 20. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahiapo and Kahumoku, Sunday

Tickets are on sale for an internet live-streaming, video-on-demand event Sunday, Sept. 18, featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Kawika Kahiapo and George Kahumoku along with George’s ʻOhana. It’s an all day event with video on demand. For more information, go to kahumoku.com

Actress-singer Tia Carrere, pianist-guitarist Daniel Ho and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku are for the most part on tour on the U.S. continent. You can go to Kahumoku.com to find out the trio’s schedule.

Kahumoku trio’s tour

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s US tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere begins their US mainland tour next week in California.

The tour includes performances at the Grand Theater Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on Sept. 24, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28, the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, Panida Theatre Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23.

The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

The Kula Festival takes place Saturday at the St. John Church grounds.

MAKAWAO-KULA

St.. John’s Kula Festival, Saturday

The Kula Festival is taking place on the grounds of St. John’s Church grounds Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. with entertainment including Marty Dread with Pono Akiona who is a national champion beatboxer, Soul Kitchen, Jimmy Dillon & Dayan Kai, Mas’, Beat Tropique, students from Seabury Hall and the St. Anthony’s high school bands, and Halau Hula Wehena o ke Ao. Activities include crafts, baked goods, a quilt show, and an auction. Parking is free. The proceeds will be shared with Maui Cancer Resources and Mālama Family Recovery Center. For more information including admission fee, go to www.stjohnsmaui.org or call 808-878-1485.

A select group of art works about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua exhibition at Hui Noe’au Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4.

Native species exhibit

A mixed media exhibit “Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua” continues at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have uses their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species.

The exhibit, including 117 works, many for sale, continues through Nov. 4. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Upcountry Farmers Market

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Gretchen Rhodes and Marty Dread perform with The House Shakers Saturday in Paia.

Dread & Rhodes at Dollies

Marty Dread, Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Dollies North Shore at 120 Hana Highway Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, contact Dollies at 808-579-9070.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Maguires perform this weekend

Brooks and Maddie Maguire perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The music is a blend of toe-tapping Americana, blues, country and bluegrass with original music and covers. Admission is free.

MĀʻALAEA

DJ dances, Thursday, Friday

Dancing to a DJ is free at Throwback Thursday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. and Ultra Glow White Party Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. at da Playground Maui with an online reservation. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Limber up for the Limbo Contest at da Playground Maui Saturday.

Limbo contest, Saturday

An “Independencia Mexicana” night with Jamm J and DJ nexus takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Sept. 17. The first 25 through the door receive a free Corona T-shirt. Music includes banda-cumbia, bachata, reggaeton, salsa, merengue, and rock en Espanol.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Katchafire, Wednesday

The Maori reggae band Katchafire performs at da Playground Maui Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. The band’s song Down With You has more than 3.3 million views in the last seven years, and the group has produced several albums. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Robles at Marriott, Fairmont

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, she performs with Josh Heart. She sings a variety of songs during her performances, including soulful acoustic music. For more information at the Kapa Bar, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans, Saturday & Sunday

Tempa, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. The band plays eclectic covers and soulful originals. On Sunday, Sept. 18, the band Island Soul performs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Ron Kuala’au is the guest performer for “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops At Wailea on Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Ron Kuala’au, Wednesday

Ron Kuala’au performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Kuala’au was a member of the popular duo Hapa. He also has played with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]