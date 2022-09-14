Maui News

New program connects Hawai’i schools with hospitality industry resources

September 14, 2022, 11:32 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo of high school students learning about the hospitality industry during a ClimbHi event hosted by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. Photo Courtesy: MHLA

Hawaiʻi nonprofit ClimbHI has launched Hospitality for Me, a new statewide program that connects schools with hospitality industry resources to enhance education and job readiness for high school students.

The first-of-its-kind initiative aligns with the Hawai‘i Department of Education’s expansion from six to 13 Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways.

Hospitality, tourism and recreation will break off from human services and become its own pathway in the 2023-2024 academic year. Schools will continue to offer the ClimbHI Service Excellence Certificate curriculum with training in Hawai‘i’s world-class service, Hawaiian culture and renowned hospitality education from Cornell University. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is critical that we support schools with much-needed resources to make hospitality education a standard offering statewide,” said Julie Morikawa, president and founder of ClimbHI. “Together we can showcase the benefits of the industry, support school needs, and support the dreams of so many students to achieve economic self-sufficiency in Hawai‘i.”

Each public school’s pathway offerings are limited by budget, qualified teacher availability and resources. Hospitality for Me opens communication between the hospitality industry and school leadership to remove barriers to offering the new hospitality, tourism and recreation pathway. Resources – including teacher support, ClimbHI Service Excellence Certificate sponsorships and on-site learning events – are tailored to best meet individual classroom needs. 

Hospitality for Me is supported by hospitality industry leaders, businesses and organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program already is helping classes in Hawai‘i by connecting educators with experienced industry professionals to offer hands-on, in-classroom and virtual learning opportunities. The program has directly involved administrators and educators from the Maui, West Hawai‘i and Campbell-Kapolei complex areas on O’ahu, and is actively seeking involvement from other complexes across Hawai‘i.

“Business partnerships provide the opportunity for schools to extend learning beyond our classrooms,” said Sean S. Tajima, Complex Area Superintendent, Campbell-Kapolei. “They promote educational relevance by allowing us to connect our curriculum to real-time career experiences.

ClimbHI provides an easily accessible portal that provides a plethora of partnerships available to schools. Services such as guest speakers, site visits and support with project-based learning can be sought through their portal. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This valuable service is applicable to elementary, middle, and high schools,” Tajima said. “Our hope is that all schools will use ClimbHI as a means to expand education beyond our classrooms to make learning relevant for our students to help prepare them for potential careers.”

Founding partners include Hawai‘i Women in Lodging & Tourism, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association Hawai‘i Island Chapter, Mauna Kea Resort and the Fairmont Orchid. 

“When we encourage public-private partnerships to support our local workforce and enhance career and learning opportunities for our keiki, everyone wins,” said John De Fries, Hawai’i Tourism Authority president and CEO.

ClimbHI is also inviting businesses, associations and nonprofit organizations to sign up for the ClimbHI Bridge online portal. This free portal provides opportunities for students and teachers, including guest speaking, career fair participation and mentorships. 

A wide range of opportunities are available. To get involved or for additional information, e-mail [email protected]

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kuikahi Villages 202 Homes Planned For Wailuku Gets Nod From Council Committee 2Median Sales Price For Maui Homes Under 1 Million For First Time This Year 3Visitor Airlifted After Fall From Trail At Kaihalulu Red Sand Beach In Hana Maui 4Brown Water Advisory Issued For South Maui Maʻalaea To La Perouse 5Dlnr Without Clear Imagery Its Impossible To Determine Validity Big Cat Sightings 6Overnight Fire At Commercial Building In Lahaina Causes 100000 In Damage