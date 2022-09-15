Maui News

Nighttime closure of Piʻilani Highway for roundabout preparation on Sept. 19, 2022

September 15, 2022, 8:30 AM HST
* Updated September 15, 8:31 AM
Pi’ilani Highway roundabout construction. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a notice today to Maui motorists of a nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

The closure will allow work crews to restripe the highway and reset barriers in preparation for Phase 2 construction of the Kīhei Roundabout.

Motorists, including first responders, will be detoured to South Kīhei Road during the full closure. HDOT has verified that there will be no concurrent work on the alternate route.

The following 24/7 adjustments to Piʻilani Highway will remain in place throughout Phase 2 construction:

  • Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue will be one lane in each direction.
  • Kūlanihākoʻi Street at its intersection with Piʻilani Highway will be closed as construction will be taking place on the makai side. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be maintained through South Kīhei Road.

Phase 2 work is estimated to be completed by mid-December 2022. More information on the project to construct a multi-lane roundabout can be found here.

HDOT advises motorists to plan and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards are posted notifying motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

