













“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services continued a decade-long tradition of sign waving to bring community awareness to suicide at the event. It event drew 30 youth, families touched by suicide and members of the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force on Maui.

Signs had messages including “Hey you, there’s always someone you can talk to . . .”; “Suicide Prevention, Call 988”; and “You Matter.” Signs also had pictures with remembrances, such as “Daddy and Me: I Miss & Love You.”

Youth Services works with more than 800 intermediate and high school youth through in-school, after-school and fall-, winter-, spring- and summer-break programs. Suicide awareness and prevention, along with community involvement, are key components of Youth Services’ programs on Maui and Moloka‘i.

Youth Services’ programs are designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and protective factors against harmful and destructive behaviors. Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaii’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

For more information about the program, which is offered at no cost with transportation provided, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]

