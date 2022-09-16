Maui News

MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention

September 16, 2022, 9:31 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Families touched by suicide participated in the MEO Youth Services’ suicide awareness sign-waving event. PC: MEO
  • Gianna Armbul-Okuda, 9th-grader at Baldwin High, and Youth Services staffer Jacob Hara join the suicide awareness sign waving. PC: MEO
  • MEO Youth Services organized a suicide awareness sign-waving event Tuesday, Sept. 13, to mark Suicide Prevention Month in September. PC: MEO.
  • Layla Correa (from right), 6th-grader at Maui Waena Intermediate, Arrianna Shirota, 7th-grader at Iao Intermediate, and Elena Manlapao, 8th-grader at Kalama Intermediate, join the Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services sign waving to bring awareness to suicide. The event was held Tuesday, Sept. 13, on Kaahumanu Avenue fronting the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. PC: MEO

“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services continued a decade-long tradition of sign waving to bring community awareness to suicide at the event. It event drew 30 youth, families touched by suicide and members of the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force on Maui.

Signs had messages including “Hey you, there’s always someone you can talk to . . .”; “Suicide Prevention, Call 988”; and “You Matter.” Signs also had pictures with remembrances, such as “Daddy and Me: I Miss & Love You.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Youth Services works with more than 800 intermediate and high school youth through in-school, after-school and fall-, winter-, spring- and summer-break programs. Suicide awareness and prevention, along with community involvement, are key components of Youth Services’ programs on Maui and Moloka‘i.

Youth Services’ programs are designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and protective factors against harmful and destructive behaviors. Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaii’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

For more information about the program, which is offered at no cost with transportation provided, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Resources available for those contemplating suicide include:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a 24-hour hotline for individuals in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, (800) 273-8255 (TALK).
  • Hawaiʻi Cares, local professionals available 24 hours a day for those in mental health crisis and stress, (800) 753-6879.
  • National Crisis Text Line, texting service available 24 hours a day for those in crisis, text “ALOHA to 741-741.”
  • The Trevor Project, resource for LGBTQ+ youth, call (866) 488-7386 (4U-TREVOR), text (202) 304-1200 or chat online at TrevorChat.org.
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Former Maui County Public Official Charged In Fraud In Public Corruption Case 2First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off South Maui 3Kahului Man Suffers Fatal Injuries In Deadly Maui Lani Crash 4Council Aims To Acquire 257 Acres In Maʻalaea By Eminent Domain But Owners Push Back 5Maui Mayor Council Move To Acquire Lahaina Crossroads After Tenants Face Eviction 6Nighttime Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Roundabout Preparation On Sept 19 2022