





















Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in conjunction with The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Clean Up.

“Get the Drift and Bag It!” is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to join in an effort to remove litter and debris from the coastal environment.

The campaign is also a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup month held annually in September. The ICC engages hundreds of thousands of volunteers each year to take action for the ocean and for the creatures that depend on it (including humans). Over its 30+ years of existence, approximately 17 million people have picked up some 348 million pounds of trash across more than 150 countries.

“By participating in the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Clean Up, you can make a difference, right here in your own community,” organizers said.

Over the past 17 years thousands of volunteers have come together to help clean up over 7 square miles of Lahaina Town from the beach to the highway, including two boat harbors, seven surf spots, and numerous parks with divers, students, parents, and volunteers in the largest and longest ongoing Town Clean Up we know of in Hawaiʻi.

“We are thankful to the thousands of volunteers and sponsors that have helped at this event over the years,” said Tambara Garrick, event organizer and board member of LahainaTown Action Committee, “While we continue to work with the county and community partners on education and prevention, we know that the town has litter and we want to do our part to make sure that it does not reach out precious waterways.”

Cleanup volunteers are requested to download and utilize the Clean Swell App to keep track of the debris removed during the cleanup. This data will be added to the International Coastal Cleanup’s marine debris database. Results from the data help inform policy and debris removal efforts.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, gloves and reef safe sunscreen. The water bottle refill station is sponsored by Tropic Water, and the dumpster is sponsored by Waste Pro Hawaiʻi.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the parking structure at the Outlets of Maui to register and pickup supplies. Music will be provided by DJ Ron. Official event t-shirts sponsored by Paradise Lahaina are available for the first 100 volunteers.

For more information go to visitlahaina.com or call 808-269-8457.

Organizers extended a special thanks to event sponsors and volunteer teams: County of Maui, Mālama Maui Nui, Outlets of Maui, Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, Tropic Water, DJ Ron, Maui Surf Clinics, Down The Hatch, Volcom, Maui Surfrider Foundation, Maui Waveriders, Jucker Hawaii, Breakwall Shave Ice, Goofy Foot Surf School, Makai Adventures, Kainani Sails, Mala Tavern, Maui Girl Swimwear, Hawaiʻi Farm Project, Maui Pineapple Store, Starbucks, Rotary Clubs Of Lahaina, Matt Lane, Paradise Lahaina, Maui Resort Rentals, local businesses, Lahaina schools and many more.