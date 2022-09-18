Maui News

List: Maui lane closures through Sept. 23, 2022

September 18, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. 

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

— S. High St./ Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on South High St./ Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Main Street and the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo and Lahainaluna roads on Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification and night work): Full nighttime closure of Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Ave. beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and ending at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Following the Monday night closure Piʻilani Highway will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/09/15/nighttime-closure-of-piilani-highway-between-kaonoulu-street-and-piikea-avenue/

The $16 million roundabout at the entrance to the new Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei is under construction. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Right shoulder, bike lane, sidewalk closure and lane shift on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in either direction between Nāwaiʻehā Place and Wilipōhaku Street on Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

— Waiehu/ Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Right shoulder, bike lane, sidewalk closure and lane shift on Waiehu Beach Road /Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in either direction between Wailupe Drive and Kaʻahumanu Ave. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning.

