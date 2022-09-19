Coastal erosion is accelerating along Lower Honopi’ilani Road near Kaʻopala Bay in Kahana. Photo Courtesy: Maui County

Maui County’s Department of Public Works will hold an online community meeting to discuss shoreline erosion and mitigation alternatives along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road at Kaʻopala Bay in Kahana via Zoom on Sept. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required to attend: https://tinyurl.com/Kaopala2. Once registered, participants will be sent an email containing the meeting link through the Zoom platform.

Accelerated coastal erosion along Lower Honoapiʻilani Road — between the intersections of Puamana Place and Hui Road “E.” — near Kaʻopala Bay is raising concern over the structural integrity of the roadway.

This corridor serves as a major urban collector road for residential access, bus service, pedestrians, cyclists, beach access and numerous utilities. The road provides immediate coastal access for emergency response and medical services.

The Department of Public Works and its consultants have developed potential alternatives to continue a route that can maintain roadway services.

During the online meeting, the public will be able to review the project information and offer comments on mitigation alternatives. Feedback received from this meeting will be considered in further project planning and implementation.

For anyone unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted to the County website with information on how to provide comments.

If special accommodations are requested, contact Kristi Ono of the Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division office at 808-270-7745.