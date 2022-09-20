Maui News

Boy Scout Camp shooting investigation complete, boy’s death believed to be accidental

September 20, 2022, 8:41 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawai’i Island police have completed an investigation into a shooting death at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp reported on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police say the shooting involving the death of a 12-year-old boy is believed to accident, and authorities do not suspect foul play.

The investigation concluded that the unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm and as he placed it back down, it discharged, resulting in the fatal wound. Police say the firearm that was discharged is owned by the father of the minor that picked it up.

Police deferred numerous firearm-related offenses to County Prosecutor’s for review. According to a department press release, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, one of which is for criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The offenses are against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms. In total, 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

Police conducted extensive interviews with the adults and minors present at the rifle range.

Although police have concluded this investigation, they ask anyone who may have additional information to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1396832 2Veteran Maui Police Officer Arrested For Sex Assault 3Uh Maui Colleges Paina Market Is A Well Kept Lunch Secret 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Sept 18 2022 5Former Maui Official Enters Guilty Plea To Fraud In Bribery Case 6Maile Amber Alerts Used For Only Second Time In Hawaii With Two Rescued Children