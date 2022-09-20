Hawai’i Island police have completed an investigation into a shooting death at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp reported on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police say the shooting involving the death of a 12-year-old boy is believed to accident, and authorities do not suspect foul play.

The investigation concluded that the unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm and as he placed it back down, it discharged, resulting in the fatal wound. Police say the firearm that was discharged is owned by the father of the minor that picked it up.

Police deferred numerous firearm-related offenses to County Prosecutor’s for review. According to a department press release, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, one of which is for criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

The offenses are against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms. In total, 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

Police conducted extensive interviews with the adults and minors present at the rifle range.

Although police have concluded this investigation, they ask anyone who may have additional information to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.