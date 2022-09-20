Personal assistance: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Michaela Gomez, 33, and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira.
Police say family members are concerned for their safety and well-being after Gomez failed to respond to calls/texts from family members.
Her family reported having contact with Gomez on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., but have not heard from her since.
As of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., Gomez was known to be in the Pukalani area. Police say she may be operating a green four-door Pontiac sedan.
Gomez is described as 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Texeira is 3 feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing either was last wearing.
This is currently classified as a personal assistance-type case.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gomez or Texeira is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-030002.