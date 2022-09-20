Maui News

Personal assistance: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

September 20, 2022, 4:43 AM HST
Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Michaela Gomez, 33, and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira.

Police say family members are concerned for their safety and well-being after Gomez failed to respond to calls/texts from family members.  

Her family reported having contact with Gomez on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., but have not heard from her since.  

As of Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., Gomez was known to be in the Pukalani area.  Police say she may be operating a green four-door Pontiac sedan.

Gomez is described as 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Texeira is 3 feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what type of clothing either was last wearing.

This is currently classified as a personal assistance-type case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gomez or Texeira is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-030002.

Comments

