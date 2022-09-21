DTRIC Insurance launched the Drive Aloha initiative in August 2016.

DTRIC Insurance has launched its first Drive Aloha Video contest for high school students from across the state with a grand prize of $2,500 for their school.

Students are invited to produce a video that is 60 seconds or less and creatively answers the question: “What does Drive Aloha mean to you?”

“Hawaiʻi’s students are incredibly adept at developing videos for their social media content, and we’re asking them to use their talents to share the Drive Aloha message, which will help create safer and friendlier roads across our islands,” said Takuya “Taku” Mitsueda, president and CEO of DTRIC Insurance. “We’re excited to see how our future drivers and young talented creatives demonstrate how they Drive Aloha.”

Videos can be sumbitted online at www.DriveAloha.com. The deadline is Nov. 13.

All approved videos will be uploaded to the contest page for public voting from Nov. 14 through 20. The 10 videos earning the highest number of votes will be selected as finalists.

A panel of judges consisting of local personalities and DTRIC executives will select the top two winners. First place will receive $2,500 and second place will receive $1,000 for their schools.

Submissions can be made from individuals or schools, and all participants must be enrolled in a Hawaiʻi public or private high school.

Submissions must fulfill the following requirements:

video must be 60 seconds or less

work submitted is the entrant’s original, previously unpublished work that does not infringe upon the rights of any third party

the submission must include the school name, creator name(s) (first initial, last name of up to 5 people), video title and the Drive Aloha logo on the “lower third” of the video

For more information about the contest and the complete contest rules, go to www.dtric.com/DriveAlohaPSA2022.

DTRIC Insurance launched the Drive Aloha initiative in August 2016 to educate and encourage drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to practice safe and courteous behavior and create safer, friendlier roadways across the islands.

Drive Aloha encourages people to take the safety pledge to be courteous drivers, embrace positive behaviors and practice the aloha spirit to make the road safer and friendlier for everyone.