Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards
The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom.
Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page.
Guests are invited to join in a night of networking, celebrating small businesses, making new contacts, enjoying a meal and cocktails. Cost is $69 per person on or before Sept. 26 and $79 thereafter. Refunds can be made available before Sept. 30.
“We are thrilled to share the exceptional businesses nominated for this event,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “Small businesses play such an important role and are great contributors to our community. This award not only recognizes the difficult feat of running a small business, but also acknowledges their Aloha Spirit and community contributions. We look forward to having you join us at this year’s event to honor these exceptional small businesses.”
The nominees for each category are as follows:
Exceptional Small Business of the Year
(10 or fewer employees)
- Da Kine Paints, LLC – Michelle Heller
- Island Ice and Water Company – Seth J.K. Cravalho
- Living Adjusted – Molly Stiens
- To Be Organics – Karli Rose Wilson
Exceptional Small Business of the Year
(11 to 39 employees)
- IBS School of Cosmetology & Massage – Lauanda Davis
- Maui Cardiology – Robin and James Muto
- Maui Recovery Services LLC – David Naylor and Dr. Nicholas Kardaras
- Valley Isle Fencing – Art “Bobo” Leal
- Venture Physical Therapy – Ann & Ted Anderson
Outstanding Non-Profit Business
(100 or fewer employees)
- Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui – Paul Tonnessen
- Mana’o Radio – Michael Elam
- Maui Family Support Services, Inc.– Edeluisa M. Baguio-Larena
- Maui Rescue Mission Inc. – Scott Hansen
- Maui United Way – Nicholas R Winfrey
Young Small Businessperson of the Year
(Under the age of 40 as of Oct. 6, 2022)
- Christopher Monroe – The Ohana Animal Inn
- Ceone Nojima – Baya LLC
- Jessica Pickering – Maui Diving – Scuba & Snorkel Center, LLC
Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)
- Maui Surfer Girls, Inc. – Dustin Tester
The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 of fewer employees. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits.
The Maui Chamber of Commerce extended special thanks to the County of Maui Office of Economic Development for supporting this event and to its Gold Sponsor Hawaiian Electric Company.
For more information and available sponsorships, visit MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081 or [email protected]