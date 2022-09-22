Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:15 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:43 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:59 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores today, before it slowly lowers on Friday. A reinforcing south swell arriving Saturday will maintain surf near the seasonal average along south facing shores this weekend. Surf will gradually lower along south facing shores early next week. Surf will remain below the seasonal average along north facing shores through early next week. The current small northwest swell will fade late Friday. A small, short-period north-northwest swell is possible this weekend, followed by another small northwest swell next Tuesday. The weak trade winds over and upstream of the islands will maintain small surf along east facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
