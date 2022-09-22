Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:43 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:59 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period south-southwest swell will produce elevated surf along south facing shores today, before it slowly lowers on Friday. A reinforcing south swell arriving Saturday will maintain surf near the seasonal average along south facing shores this weekend. Surf will gradually lower along south facing shores early next week. Surf will remain below the seasonal average along north facing shores through early next week. The current small northwest swell will fade late Friday. A small, short-period north-northwest swell is possible this weekend, followed by another small northwest swell next Tuesday. The weak trade winds over and upstream of the islands will maintain small surf along east facing shores through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.