Registration open for Maui 5K to support local schools

September 22, 2022, 4:14 PM HST
Maui 5K. File image Jan. 2016 courtesy Maui 5K Facebook page.

Registration is open for the 12th annual Maui 5K Run and Walk on March 5, 2023.

Maui Ocean Center is the title sponsor for the event that supports Maui Nui schools. The routes are in Ma’alea and go past the harbor.

The event features a timed 5K run or an untimed 1-mile run/walk for everyone from keiki to kūpuna. A virtual run also is offered.

Arlene and Jon Emerson started the Maui 5K Run For Fitness, born from a desire to give back to community schools while getting kids — and their parents — out of the house in a fun and active way.

Their journey began when Oʻahu’s Nike 5K For Kids run ended in 2009. These community philanthropists wanted to see local schools continue to get the funds that this race was generating for them, so they launched the Honolulu 5K in 2010 to keep the ball rolling. A year later, the pair moved to Maui and have been hosting their fundraising event here ever since.

Proceeds from the 5K will go directly to the community, providing schools with funding to expand keiki’s physical education, fitness and athletic programs countywide.

Online registration closes at midnight March 1, 2023. Sign up before Feb. 15, 2023, to reserve an event T-shirt in your size. Event registration is $35 for the 5K run and $30 for the 1-mile run/walk (each event has an additional minimal sign-up fee). Each participant can indicate which school they’d like to support on their registration form. All Maui Nui schools — public and private — are welcome to register.

For event details and registration, please go to:  mauioceancenter.com/community-events/maui-5k/.

If you’d like to become a sponsor for this event or simply donate to the cause, visit maui5k.org or email [email protected].

