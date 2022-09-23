Benny Uyetake at the 15th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival, happening Oct. 2, 2022. PC: file MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center celebrates the 15th annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, a free Maui community music event on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

The public is invited to bring low-backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of A&B Amphitheater to enjoy an afternoon of island music with island musicians starting at 3 p.m. Admission is FREE.

This year’s festival offers a diverse line-up of ‘ukulele musicians. Artists scheduled to perform this year include Raiatea Helm, Herb Ohta Jr. & Jon Yamasato, Anthony Pfluke, Rama, Kamaka & Kala’e Camarillo, Ahumanu, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Benny Uyetake, Arlie Asiu, the Hula Honeys, Kalama Intermediate ‘Ukulele Band, the Kamehameha Middle School ‘Ukulele Band and more. The artist list is subject to change.

Door prizes of several ‘ukulele will be given away throughout the afternoon. There will be displays of made-in-Hawaiʻi arts and crafts, island food plus a variety of beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed.

15th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival, Oct. 2. PC: file MACC

Free Workshop: On Saturday, Oct. 1, a free ‘ukulele workshop will be held in the MACC’s Morgado Hall at 11 a.m. The workshop is conducted by ‘ukulele master Roy Sakuma for students of all ages. Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a new ‘ukulele, and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

The 15th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Sponsors for this FREE event are Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, with additional support from ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i and KPOA/Pacific Media Group.

In addition to the live event, the concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC’s website and on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and on AKAKU channel 55.