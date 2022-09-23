Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The latest south swell energy will slowly decrease through the day today. A brief decrease in south swell energy will then increase again from tonight to Saturday, with elevated south shore surf heights lasting through Sunday. South swell energy will gradually trend lower with more background south to southeast swell energy in play through the first half of next week. West facing shores will benefit with elevated surf heights from these long period south swells.
Expect declining surf along north facing shores through this afternoon. Another small bump in north-northwest swell energy should arrive later tonight, briefly increasing north shore surf through Saturday, then fading into almost flat levels from Saturday night into Monday. The next small bump in north shore surf may arrive with another north- northwest swell arriving from Monday night into Wednesday with fun size sets.
Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com