Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:56 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:30 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:23 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The latest south swell energy will slowly decrease through the day today. A brief decrease in south swell energy will then increase again from tonight to Saturday, with elevated south shore surf heights lasting through Sunday. South swell energy will gradually trend lower with more background south to southeast swell energy in play through the first half of next week. West facing shores will benefit with elevated surf heights from these long period south swells.

Expect declining surf along north facing shores through this afternoon. Another small bump in north-northwest swell energy should arrive later tonight, briefly increasing north shore surf through Saturday, then fading into almost flat levels from Saturday night into Monday. The next small bump in north shore surf may arrive with another north- northwest swell arriving from Monday night into Wednesday with fun size sets.

Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.