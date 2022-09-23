Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:56 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:30 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:23 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The latest south swell energy will slowly decrease through the day today. A brief decrease in south swell energy will then increase again from tonight to Saturday, with elevated south shore surf heights lasting through Sunday. South swell energy will gradually trend lower with more background south to southeast swell energy in play through the first half of next week. West facing shores will benefit with elevated surf heights from these long period south swells. 


Expect declining surf along north facing shores through this afternoon. Another small bump in north-northwest swell energy should arrive later tonight, briefly increasing north shore surf through Saturday, then fading into almost flat levels from Saturday night into Monday. The next small bump in north shore surf may arrive with another north- northwest swell arriving from Monday night into Wednesday with fun size sets. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Dlnr No Good Options For Homeowners And The Public On Oʻahus North Shore      2Grand Wailea Property Wide Refresh Marks Its Most Extensive Renovation In 30 Years      3Personal Assistance Maui Police Say Mother And Son Were Last Known To Be In Pukalani      4Maui Planning Department Seeks Applicants To Fill 22 Vacancy      5Maui Humane Society Dog Kennels Are Over Capacity Sos Fosters Needed      6Maui Countys Sunscreen Ordinance Takes Effect On Oct 1