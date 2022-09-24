Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:23 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:13 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:57 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South swell energy will remain elevated through Sunday as another long period swell passes through the region. Once this swell decreases by Sunday night, only background south swell energy will prevail through the first half of next week. 


A small north-northwest swell will keep north shore surf elevated today, before fading into almost flat levels by Monday. North shore surf could get another slight boost as a small north-northwest swell arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday. West facing shores will see a small increase in surf from this long-period south swell and, to a lesser extent, the north-northwest swell. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
