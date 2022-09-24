Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:23 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:13 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:03 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:57 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South swell energy will remain elevated through Sunday as another long period swell passes through the region. Once this swell decreases by Sunday night, only background south swell energy will prevail through the first half of next week.

A small north-northwest swell will keep north shore surf elevated today, before fading into almost flat levels by Monday. North shore surf could get another slight boost as a small north-northwest swell arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday. West facing shores will see a small increase in surf from this long-period south swell and, to a lesser extent, the north-northwest swell. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least next Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.