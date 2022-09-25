Political hui, ‘Onipa’a 2022, announced the launch of their district tour, with a first public event set for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Kīhei. The hui includes Maui County Council candidates Noelani Ahia, Nara Boone, Jordan Hocker, Gabe Johnson, Robin Knox, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, and Shane Sinenci.

Members describe ‘Onipa’a 2022 as “a people’s movement, arising out of a decade of grassroots organizing, acknowledging hard-fought advancements that could be lost this election without voter participation.”

“We want to remind people of their power as we tour the districts together,” said Makawao-Ha‘ikū Pā‘ia residency area candidate Boone. “Our events are not fundraisers, instead, they serve as rallies to call attention to what’s at stake, and what can be protected with our votes.”

Members say, “two years ago, for the first time in Maui County history, the Council gained a progressive majority of five members, which resulted in extensive legislation.” Examples of measures introduced include:

Manage tourism and reduce vacation rentals.

Promote long-term, affordable housing opportunities for residents.

Create a department of agriculture to increase food security.

Address climate change and sea level rise impacts.

Prevent generational families from being priced out.

Protect the environment and culturally sensitive areas.

Care for our unsheltered ‘ohana.

Fund farmers’ microgrants and control deer populations.

Promote local businesses and fund other industries, including healthcare.

Transition Council meetings online, creating more transparency and accessibility.

The majority was also successful in approving numerous charter amendment proposals for voter consideration this year, including the establishment of community water authorities to return control of our public trust resource from privatization.

“‘Onipa‘a, to be steadfast in the pursuit of justice, regardless of the gale force winds that try to uproot us, we remain grounded in our kuleana to our home,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, who is running for re-election for the Molokaʻi residency seat. “This candidate collaboration is unprecedented, and was inspired by our community demonstrating how powerful our voices are when used as one.”

“Special interest groups and the influx of dark money toward our opponents’ campaigns often adversely affect our community,” said Knox, South Maui residency area candidate, who pledged to decline corporate donations that have eroded trust in government. “By creating this hui, we have been able to run more robust campaigns, limiting cost as a barrier.”

The first ‘Onipa’a 2022 candidate tour event will take place Monday, Sept. 26 at the Kīhei Community Center (303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Additional events will be held on Oct. 10 at the Ha‘ikū Community Center and on Oct. 14 at the Pukalani Community Center.

All events are free and open to the public. At each event, the documentary “We are ‘Onipa’a 2022,” will be screened. Music, food, and non-alcoholic beverages provided. Campaign materials will be made available.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/voteonipaa For all other inquiries,

email [email protected].