Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 25, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Glenn Phil “Macky” Mactagone

May 28, 1941 – Sept. 11, 2022

Glenn Phil Mactagone aka “Macky” 81, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital.

Born in Kalaheo, Kauaʻi to Philip B. and Agnes J. Mactagone grew up in Kalihi on Oʻahu and graduated from Farrington High in 1959.

He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Tiffany Ann.

Survived by his wife Alfreda “freda”, brother Denis (Susan), sister Joselyn (Butch), son Glenn J (Larry), granddaughter Zabrie (Bryan), great-grandson Brycen, Kaleo (Geri), Lei (Bridget), nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed cleaning and shining up his autos, music, dancing, fishing, staying busy and

a good laugh. In his earlier years he enjoyed riding his motorbike, horseback riding into

the crater, Polipoli and the rodeo. He was a grumpy old man but we loved him. We will

surely miss him.

In Mackys wishes, services will be held private by his ʻohana.

Arrangements by:

Norman’s Mortuary

March 5, 1968 – Sept. 17, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary #808-244-4065.

Donald “Boy” Gerard II

Dec. 31, 1969 – Aug. 18, 2022

Donald “Boy” Gerard II peacefully passed away on Aug. 18, 2022 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. At 53 years old, he was well-known and loved for his golden heart, hearty laugh and pure aloha.

Born on Oʻahu and raised on the Waianae Coast, he was 10 years old when he and the family moved to Maui. He worked for MW Services for almost 18 years, and on his spare time, he loved spending time with his loved ones. He was a lawai`a through-and-through and loved being in the sea; he was known for his skills in pole-fishing, spear fishing, throw net, diving and fishing.

Donald “Boy” is survived by his wife Grace of 26+ years; children Chelsey Leilani (Travis) Kahaleauki, Donielle (Kawika) Gerard-Ho, Donald (Linda) Gerard, Dason (Mikela) Gerard, Dalen (Saesha) Spencer, Israel (Ka’uiwai) Gerard and Angelina Gerard; 11 grandchildren; siblings Donald Gerard Jr., Arnold Gerard, Rona (Abe) Fernandez, Donna (Vera) Gerard, Derek (Tammy) Gerard, Diana (James) Elizares and Dayna (John) Gerard-Soliven; and countless family members and friends.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary on Saturday, Oct. 8. Service from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 6, 2022 – Sept. 6, 2022

Feb. 24, 1960 – Sept. 3, 2022

April 19, 1947 – Sept. 17, 2022

Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary #808-244-4065.

Lawrence Thomas “Tom” Walter

Nov. 18, 1933 – Sept. 13, 2022

Lawrence Thomas (Tom) Walter, 88, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022 at his home in Haʻikū, Hawaiʻi, surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born on Nov. 18, 1933 in Provo, Utah to Frank Foote Walter and Venna Crookston Walter, where he spent his childhood.

He worked at the Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years as a machinist and had a great love of trains. Tom lived in Kearns, Utah for 39 years before moving to Maui. He had a passion for fixing things and was an expert rifleman.

Tom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served the Lord in many callings. He never lost his faith despite the physical challenges he endured.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Connie Marshall Walter, daughter Mary Ann, son Thomas Frank, a brother, two sisters, and his parents. Tom is survived by his wife Ann Terry K. Walter, three children, Sharie (Mark) Clark, Diane (Larry) Heagren, Larry Walter, six step-children, MiShell Shasteen, MaKee Anderson, Marla (Milt) Spor, Chris (Terri) Anderson, Monica Anderson, Richard Anderson, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-children.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3356 Kihapai Place, Pukalani, HI at 12 p.m. A viewing will be held prior from 10 – 11:45 a.m.

A graveside service will be held in Utah on Oct. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT 84123.

Ronald Ku`uipo Kanoho

Jan. 3, 1946 – Sept. 15, 2022

Ronald Ku`uipo Kanoho 76, of Maui past away peacefully at Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Kanoho was a retired heavy equipment operator and with the operators union local 3.

Mr Kanoho is predeceased by his wife Cynthia Kanoho.

He is survived by daughter Alani (Perry) Artates and Son; Ronson (Janet) Kanoho. He also leaves six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Billy Ray Cochran

Jan. 28, 1935 – Sept. 9, 2022

Billy Ray Cochran, 87 years 7 months and 12 days

Former Oklahoma and Hawaiʻi resident, US Citizen Billy Ray Cochran, 87, died peacefully on Sep. 9, 2022, at his home in Maui, Hawaiʻi, assisted by his son, daughter in law, Bayada, V.A. and Hospice Maui.

The service will be held at Punch Bowl Cemetery on Oʻahu at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022 with Military Honors.

Mr. Billy loved his family and did tremendous sacrifices for them, he also was a Patriot, almost lost his life several times being a war hero saving so many lives. Vietnam Veteran of US Army, Purple Heart, CWO3 and had Honorable Discharge after 22 1/2 years with four medals of bravery. He was also Helicopter/Airplane Pilot and a Mechanic of US Army. After retiring from military, loved enjoying flying around piloting his own little plane, a Cessna 59Tango… he was a plant manager of Dole Cannery in Honolulu and manage a business with his 2nd wife, Pāʻia Plantation in Maui.

Mr Cochran was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Fitts Town, Oklahoma, to Ernest Victor “Punk” and Ozzie Faye Cochran, farmers. He is survived by his son, John (Sheila); his daughter Sherry (Dwight); grandchildren, Raphael, Mitchell “Mac”, Michael “Joey”, Brian, Joli, Jenna, Johnette, John, Mac, Joey and Regina; great grandchildren, Serina and Jaylyne, Ryan and Rayden, Alessa, Giovanna and Damien; brother W.C. “Dub”; sisters, Jane, Maxine “Deaner” and Jennie “Baby”; predeceased by, parents E.V.”Punk” and Ozzie Faye, first wife, Frankie and second wife, Mary; sons, Michael and Billy Jr; daughter, Ann; grandson, Jared; granddaughter Sarina; brother J.W. And sister Ernestine.

Barbara Jean Jacintho

Dec. 21, 1940 – Sept. 15, 2022

Barbara Jean Jacintho, 81, of Kula, Maui, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022. She was born on Dec. 21, 1940, on Oʻahu.

Private services will be held.

Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard Joseph Jacintho Sr. She is survived by her children, Leonadine (Sean) Sabado, Leonard Joseph Jacintho, Jr.; her siblings, Thomas Simons, Lorraine Alesna; and her 5 grandchildren, Kealani Sabado, Nai’a Sabado, Keahi Sabado, Naleo Sabado and Ikaika Sabado.

Damiana Tahilan Madrid

Jan. 23, 1928 – Sept. 10, 2022

Damiana Tahilan Madrid, 94, of Kahului, Maui, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1928 in Badoc, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Juan Apuyod Tahilan & Rufina Fernandez Tahilan.

On Dec. 20, 1959, she married Benjamin C. Madrid, Sr. in Manilla, and in the Spring of 1960 moved to Maui, Hawaiʻi to start a new life.

She retired from HC&S Company, and is survived by her daughter, Yo (Ralph) Madrid Garcia and son, Benjamin (Allison) C. Madrid, Jr.; sibling, Justino (Juanita) Tahilan; nieces: Imelda (David) Balmores, Ofelia (Howie) Burrill, and nephew: Robert (Ann) Tahilan; and four grandchildren, Malia Lauren Garcia, Simone Puahi Garcia, Nikki (Joshua) Madrid Harris, and Alexander Benjamin Madrid.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at:

Kahului Seventh-Day Adventist Church

261 South Pu`unene Avenue, Kahului, Maui

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Public viewing

12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Celebration of Life Services

2 p.m.: Burial at Maui Memorial Park, Wailuku

A Hui Hou . . . Until We Meet Again!

Isaiah 41:10