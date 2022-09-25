Maui Surf Forecast for September 25, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South swell will remain elevated through today, then decrease through Tuesday, leaving only background south swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive around Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse next weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase expected towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com