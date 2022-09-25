Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:57 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:33 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South swell will remain elevated through today, then decrease through Tuesday, leaving only background south swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive around Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse next weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase expected towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.