Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:57 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:33 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:38 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South swell will remain elevated through today, then decrease through Tuesday, leaving only background south swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive around Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse next weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase expected towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




