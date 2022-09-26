Improvement projects have been announced for the War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility will undergo repair projects that will close the facilities from Oct. 2, 2022, to May 4, 2023, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The repair projects include track resurfacing and repainting; pole vault runway resurfacing; long jump renovation, repairs and resurfacing; bleacher chain-link fence demolition and replacement; and bleacher concrete spall repairs.

The department asks the public to remain outside of construction area barriers for safety. Department officials thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding.