Maui News

Improvement projects to close War Memorial Stadium and Track for seven months

September 26, 2022, 8:22 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Improvement projects have been announced for the War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility will undergo repair projects that will close the facilities from Oct. 2, 2022, to May 4, 2023, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The repair projects include track resurfacing and repainting; pole vault runway resurfacing; long jump renovation, repairs and resurfacing; bleacher chain-link fence demolition and replacement; and bleacher concrete spall repairs.

The department asks the public to remain outside of construction area barriers for safety. Department officials thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Trees Sidewalk Debris Fall Into Kaʻanapali Ocean Maui Activists Seek Managed Retreat 2Pedestrian Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries Struck By Car On South Kihei Road 3Kihei Power Outage Knocks Out Electricity To 3400 Customers 4Dlnr Seeks Volunteers For Months Long Habitat Restoration Project 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Sept 25 2022 6Hilo Man Named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion