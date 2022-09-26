Ohana Fuels donated $6,000 to The Maui Farm. Photo Courtesy: Ohana Fuels

The Maui Farm was the latest recipient of Ohana Fuels’ ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ Community Giving Program, receiving $6,026 from gasoline sales and carwashes during the second quarter.

The Maui Farm provides transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs to help families become and remain self-sufficient.

The Maui Farm will use funds received from Ohana Fuels to directly support women and children in its Family Strengthening Program, which houses up to eight families at a time and provides supportive services specifically focused on meeting the needs of women and their children who are at risk of homelessness.

Funds also be used for farm program supplies and to maintain and repair the homes and facilities on The Maui Farm’s 8-acre campus and educational farm.

The ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program started in 2012 and selects one nonprofit organization on Maui and one on Hawai‘i Island each quarter. These organizations are working to improve the overall quality of life on the Islands, strengthen our communities, support education and benefit keiki.