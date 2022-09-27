Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:18 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:55 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:52 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South swell will continue to lower through Wednesday. Another small longer period south swell will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday. No significant north or northwest swells are expected through Thursday night, with a small short period northwest swell expected Friday and Saturday. Another small but longer period northwest swell may arrive on Sunday. Short period choppy surf will remain rather small over the next few days across east-facing shores, with a slight increase possible later in the week and on into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.