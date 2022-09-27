Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 27, 2022

September 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:18 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:55 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:52 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South swell will continue to lower through Wednesday. Another small longer period south swell will fill in Wednesday night and Thursday with a slight reinforcement expected Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger long period south swell may arrive around Sunday. No significant north or northwest swells are expected through Thursday night, with a small short period northwest swell expected Friday and Saturday. Another small but longer period northwest swell may arrive on Sunday. Short period choppy surf will remain rather small over the next few days across east-facing shores, with a slight increase possible later in the week and on into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
