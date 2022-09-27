Mayor Michael Victorino thanks volunteers with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program who staff the Information Desk in the lobby of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. Volunteers help visitors to the County Building with information about Maui County government and services. PC: County of Maui

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino welcomed the return of the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program volunteers today to staff the Information Desk in the lobby of the Kalana O Maui Building. Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata conducted a Hawaiian blessing.

Staffing of the Information Desk was suspended in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, RSVP volunteers will staff the desk from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

“RSVP volunteers have been eagerly awaiting their return to our County Building lobby, and we’re happy to welcome them back,” Mayor Victorino said. “We thank them for their generous volunteer service to the community. Once again, visitors to the Kalana O Maui Building will have well-informed volunteers to help them with questions about County government and services.”

RSVP is part of the Kaunoa Senior Services Division of the Department of Housing and Human Concerns. The program has worked in partnership with the Office of the Mayor for more than 30 years.