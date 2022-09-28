Maui Business

Credit Union donates 625 pounds of food and $5,500 to Maui Food Bank

September 28, 2022, 12:32 PM HST
As a result of a company-wide annual campaign, the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donated 625 pounds of food and $5,500 to the Maui Food Bank.

The credit union also donated 2,800 pounds of food and $12,500 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

L-R: Trina DeCoite (Maui Food Bank warehouse clerk), Brandi Saragosa (Maui Food Bank director of operations), Merlyn Harris (Hawaiʻi State FCU branch operations section manager), Jaimie Dukelow (Business Development Center Maui), Danell Kanae (Hawaiʻi State FCU branch manager at Safeway Kīhei) and Richard Yust (Maui Food Bank executive director). Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State FCU

“Due to the current economic conditions, the need for food donations has never been greater,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU.

Hawaii State FCU’s 2022 food drive was held from Aug. 1 to Sept. 19. After surpassing its online fundraiser goal of $7,500, the credit union matched the efforts with an additional $7,787 donation.

Comments

