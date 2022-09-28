Maui News
Maui Fire Department to conduct live fire training, Oct. 2 to Nov. 2 in Waikapū
The Maui Fire Department will conduct live fire training, Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, with the exception of weekends and holidays.
The training will take place on the Waiʻale 905 property in an area just below or east of the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.
Smoke associated with this training will be visible in the area during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on these days.
Department officials say various MFD resources will be on site to assure proper management and safety during these trainings.
