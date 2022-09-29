Dover Quartet. PC: Jesse Holland via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui for the acclaimed Dover Quartet, Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Catapulted to prominence after sweeping the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the group has become a major presence on the international scene.

Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the GRAMMY® nominated Dover Quartet has followed a “practically meteoric” (Strings Magazine) trajectory to become one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world.

Dover Quartet. PC: Jesse Holland via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to MACC VP of Programming, Christopher K. Morgan, “One of the things I’m most excited about with Dover Quartet’s return to the MACC is the inclusion of work by composer Amy Beach on the program. One of the first widely recognized female composers, Amy is one of the most noteworthy of our American female composers.”

In addition to a faculty role as the Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere at the Walton Arts Center, and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival in South Carolina.

Subsequent to their success at the Banff competition, the group’s awards include grand and first prizes at Notre Dame’s Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, and prizes at London’s Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition. Its prestigious honors include the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award, and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Quartet consists of Joel Link and Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello.

Dover Quartet. PC: Jesse Holland via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The musical program for the November 17 concert is scheduled to include: Haydn’s Quartet in C major, Hob.III:77, Op. 76, No. 3 (“Emperor”); Amy Beach’s Quartet for Strings (In One Movement), Op. 89; and Dvořák’s Quartet No. 10 in E-flat major, Op. 51.

Tickets are now on sale, and are $40 and $55 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]