In August 2022, there were 265,410 visitors to Maui, which is just 3% less than the pre-pandemic numbers in August 2019, but they spent $68 million more, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Visitor spending on Maui was $472.9 million in August 2022, with is nearly 17% more than the $404.7 million tourist spent in August 2019.

Tourism has returned to Maui at close to pre-pandemic levels. Photo Credit: Wendy Osher.

The average daily census on Maui was 65,263 visitors in August 2022.

Through the first eight months of 2022, there were 1,976,346 visitors to Maui. It’s a 6.1% decrease from the 2,104,005 visitors in the first eight months of 2019. But the 2022 visitors spent about 10% more over these periods: $3.85 billion in 2022 compared to $3.52 billion in 2019.

For the State of Hawaiii, total visitor spending was $1.71 billion in August 2022, an increase of 13.8% compared to the $1.5 billion reported for August 2019.

A total of 829,699 visitors arrived by air service in August 2022, mainly from U.S. West and U.S. East. There were no out-of-state cruise activities during the month. It’s a 10.4% decrease from August 2019.

“The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is focused on visitor spending, as tourism dollars are recirculated in our economy, supporting local businesses, retailers, restaurants and attractions throughout the state,” said the authority’s president and CEO John De Fries. “Our steadfast efforts also remain on visitor education and destination management, to preserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations.”

Tourism from Canada has rebounded from the pandemic, but visitors from Japan are still far below pre-pandemic levels.

There were 28,384 visitors from Japan in August 2022 compared to 160,728 visitors (-82.3%) in August 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $53 million in August 2022 compared to $236.9 million (-77.6%) in August 2019.

“Due to strong airlift, we are continuing to see recovery in the visitor industry with U.S. travelers leading the way on visits and spending,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. “The Japanese government reopened their country so we will see the return of the Japanese visitors beginning in October.

In August 2022, 27,472 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 28,672 visitors (-4.2%) in August 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $61.4 million in August 2022, compared to $57.2 million (+7.3%) in August 2019.

Through the first eight months of 2022, total visitor spending was $12.87 billion, up 6.8% from $12.06 billion in the first eight months of 2019. A total of 6,180,185 visitors arrived in the first eight months of 2022 which was a 12.9% decrease compared to the first eight months of 2019.

“DBEDT has a projection of 9.2 million visitors for the entire 2022 that represents an 88.5% recovery from 2019, generates $2.2 billion in state tax revenue and supports 195,000 jobs.,” McCartney said. “We are confident in the return of a managed visitor industry in 2025 that balances the needs of the community and businesses.”

VIEW FULL RELEASE AND TABLES