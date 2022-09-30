Ticket sales for the 28th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Mahi Pono will launch on Saturday, Oct. 1. The state’s longest-running showcase of made-in-Hawai‘i products returns to Ala Moana Center over the Veteran’s Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11 – 13, 2022. Two-hour, timed entry passes are $13 and all-day passes for in and out access are $35 and will be available at www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com. Attendees can receive $1 off timed entry tickets or all-day passes with code MIHF22, available until Oct. 15.

“Made in Hawaii Festival is looking forward to another year at Ala Moana Center supporting Hawai‘i’s local businesses,” said Lauren Zirbel, president of the Hawaii Food Industry Association, the entity which produces the festival. “We’re also excited to offer all-day access passes for those who want to browse the thousands of Hawai‘i-made food, crafts, apparel, and more, on their own schedule.”

The festival will be held in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. The area will be transformed with nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more.

This year the festival welcomes the return of Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning entertainment including Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kala‘e Camarillo, and more. In addition, local chefs including Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki), Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen), and more will return to demonstrate their favorite island recipes for audiences. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors.

Attendees can purchase a two-hour timed entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35, which allows for easy access in and out of the festival area for an entire day. Tickets will be available starting Oct. 1 and can be purchased at www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com. Attendees who purchase tickets before Oct. 15 can receive $1 off timed-entry tickets or all-day passes with code MIHF22.

The Made in Hawaii Festival is produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association and is presented by Mahi Pono. The festival is generously sponsored by Central Pacific Bank, the official bank; Hawaiian Airlines, the official airline; and Ala Moana Hotel, the official host hotel of Made in Hawaii Festival. For more information on the Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono, visit www.MadeinHawaiiFestival.com.