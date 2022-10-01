Patricia Diaz

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center announces the appointment of Patricia Diaz as Specialty Center Research Associate, effective Oct. 3, 2022.

Previously Maui Center’s Administrative Assistant since March of 1998, Pat will officially assume the Research Associate role for the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library (Specialty Center) after serving as interim research librarian this past year.

“Pat has always focused on providing our clients with credible and objective business and industry research to help them make informed and strategic decisions,” says Wayne Wong, Maui Center Director, “hence this move just re-emphasizes what a valuable economic development resource Pat is to Hawaiʻi’s business community.”

The Specialty Center Research Associate is the main researcher and publisher of the annual Maui County Data Book, the definitive statistical resource on Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe. Its tables and statistics set out a wide array of valuable information on demographics and economic activity. The book’s facts and statistics are vital tools for preparing a grant, a business plan or deciding where to start a business.

The HiSBDC’s mission is to drive the economic sustainability of Hawaiʻi by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive. We are a program of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the US Small Business Administration. As part of the business technical assistance and education provided, Maui Center also runs the Hawaiʻi Business Research Library to provide industry and marketing statistics to enable data-driven business decisions and strategies.