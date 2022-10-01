Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 01, 2022

October 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 07:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 09:12 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small medium period north-northwest swell will hold today, then lower Sunday into early next week. A shorter period north swell will move through this weekend as well. A moderate size longer period north-northeast swell should arrive Sunday night, and give a solid boost to north shore surf Monday and Tuesday, then slowly decline through late next week. This swell is expected to remain below advisory thresholds. Another small medium period northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week, with a moderate potentially near advisory level north swell following by the end of the work week. 


Surf will remain small along south facing shores today with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday giving south shore surf a boost, followed by a slow and gradual decline through late next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Koa Waena Affordable Housing Project Proposed In North Kihei      2Minimum Wage Workers Prepare For Oct 1 Wage Increase To 12 An Hour      3Deadly Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Man On Mauis Kula Highway      4Honoapiʻilani Highway Intermittent Closures For Boulder Removal On Sunday Oct 16      5Mainland Owners Of Maui Countys Only Daily Paper Facing Unfair Labor Practice Charge      6Controversial Maui County Affordable Housing Sales Price Guidelines Approved