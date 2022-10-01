Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:32 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 09:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small medium period north-northwest swell will hold today, then lower Sunday into early next week. A shorter period north swell will move through this weekend as well. A moderate size longer period north-northeast swell should arrive Sunday night, and give a solid boost to north shore surf Monday and Tuesday, then slowly decline through late next week. This swell is expected to remain below advisory thresholds. Another small medium period northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week, with a moderate potentially near advisory level north swell following by the end of the work week.

Surf will remain small along south facing shores today with mainly background energy from the south and southeast. Another small, long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday giving south shore surf a boost, followed by a slow and gradual decline through late next week.

East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.