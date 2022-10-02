Maui Business

Gov. Ige traveling to San Francisco for bond rating meetings

October 2, 2022, 7:28 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. David Ige travels to San Francisco today for a series of meetings with credit rating agencies. The governor and members of his team are working to secure favorable bond ratings in an effort to allow the state to borrow money at the lowest interest rates possible.

According to the administration, any savings from reduced interest payments will result in more general fund monies that will be available for affordable housing, education, health, and other important state programs. The state is primarily pursuing funding for new capital improvement projects.

Traveling with the governor are Director of Finance Craig Hirai, Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism Mike McCartney, Budget and Finance Administrator Rod Becker, and the state’s Chief Economist Dr. Eugene Tian, from the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

The team is meeting with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s representatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gov. Ige is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Oct. 5, 2022. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor while Gov. Ige is out of town.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Deadly Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Man On Mauis Kula Highway 2Koa Waena Affordable Housing Project Proposed In North Kihei 3Five People Displaced By Cottage Fire In Haʻiku 4Mainland Owners Of Maui Countys Only Daily Paper Facing Unfair Labor Practice Charge 5Minimum Wage Workers Prepare For Oct 1 Wage Increase To 12 An Hour 6Honoapiʻilani Highway Intermittent Closures For Boulder Removal On Sunday Oct 16