Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 6-8 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 09:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:59 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 10:43 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent moderate size, medium period northwest swell that lifted surf along the north-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Maui Saturday will shift to a more northerly direction today as it continues to decline through Monday. The next moderate size, medium period north to northeast swell originating from a low northeast of the islands will begin arriving Monday afternoon and evening. Surf associated with this swell should peak surf below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by late Monday and hold through Tuesday. A gale in the western Aleutians Sunday will push a north swell southeast toward the islands the next couple of days. This slightly larger, medium period swell may reach the state by Thursday and peak surf to near HSA heights along north-facing shores Friday.

A small, medium period south swell arriving today will lead to slightly higher south-facing shore surf that will hold through mid week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week in response to lighter trades over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N short period wind swell for the morning drops into the knee to thigh high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N short period wind swell for the morning drops into the knee to thigh high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.