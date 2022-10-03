Crime Statistics

Arrest made following robbery at Kahului parking lot

October 3, 2022, 11:38 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Police made an arrest in connection to a second degree robbery investigation reported at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at a parking lot located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Upon police arrival, a 19-year-old Makawao male reported being seated at the outdoor seating area of the shopping center when an unknown male, later identified as 36-year-old Leighton Keanini, approached the victim asking for money.

After receiving money, Keanini allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and proceeded to flee the area.  In an attempt to retrieve his cell phone, the victim followed the suspect, who turned around, struck the victim in the face, and fled the area, according to police.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say Keanini is known to frequent the Kahului area. He was located at approximately 7:51 a.m. at Hoaloha Park in Kahului, where he was arrested for second degree robbery and habitual property crime.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Keanini remains in police custody with bail set at $6,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Permanent Resident Cards Validity Automatically Extended To 24 Months 2Deadly Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Man On Mauis Kula Highway 3Volcano Watch Wheres That Lava Headed And When Will It Get There 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 2 2022 5Celebration Of Life For Maui Tomorrow Founding Board Member Mark Sheehan 6Arrest Made Following Robbery At Kahului Parking Lot