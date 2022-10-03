Police made an arrest in connection to a second degree robbery investigation reported at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at a parking lot located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Upon police arrival, a 19-year-old Makawao male reported being seated at the outdoor seating area of the shopping center when an unknown male, later identified as 36-year-old Leighton Keanini, approached the victim asking for money.

After receiving money, Keanini allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and proceeded to flee the area. In an attempt to retrieve his cell phone, the victim followed the suspect, who turned around, struck the victim in the face, and fled the area, according to police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say Keanini is known to frequent the Kahului area. He was located at approximately 7:51 a.m. at Hoaloha Park in Kahului, where he was arrested for second degree robbery and habitual property crime.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Keanini remains in police custody with bail set at $6,000.