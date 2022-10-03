Hāliʻimaile General Store Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant

After establishing landmark Hāliʻimaile General Store and picturesque Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant, chef-owner Bev Gannon is selling the award-winning restaurants to Wyoming-based Gather Restaurant Group LLC.

The acquisition of Gannon’s at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea, went into effect Saturday, and the sale of Hāliʻimaile General Store at 900 Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile, will finalize next month, according to a news release issued today. Both restaurants will remain open during the transitions.

Gannon will stay aboard as culinary consultant to create new menu items and collaborate with the restaurant group, the release said.

“This opportunity will help take Gannon’s to the next level, and I get to do what I love most — be in the kitchen, having fun and creating new dishes,” she said in a statement.

Bev and Joe Gannon started Hāliʻimaile General Store in 1988. After much success, the chef launched Joe’s Bar & Grill in 1995 and Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant in 2007, both in Wailea. After a concept change, a failed partnership and waning business, Joe’s closed in 2015.

However, Gannon in the announcement today hailed the acquisitions by Gather Restaurant Group.

“For the past 30-plus years, I have raised these two restaurants as if they were my children,” she said. “Now it is time to marry them off! I am grateful for the many years of being part of the Maui community and know this is the right team and right time.”

Gather Restaurant Group is based in Jackson Hole, Wy. It has two locations in Jackson Hole called Palate Restaurant and Gather in Jackson Hole. It also owns Gather in Omaha, a restaurant in Nebraska.

The restaurant group “targets growth through acquisition, brand extensions and new concept development,” the release said.

Graeme Swain, Gather Restaurant Group LLC CEO and president, said the team is looking forward to collaborating with Gannon.

“We’re grateful for the legacy she has created with these two extraordinary brands that everyone treasures here in Maui,” Swain said the release.

Gannon’s was “identified” for its commitment to locally sourced, exquisite cuisine, along with its “stellar view and location.”

Hāliʻimaile General Store will remain the same icon it is today, so it is “revered for generations to come,” he added.