Maui Flood Advisory until 7:30 p.m.

October 3, 2022, 4:35 PM HST
Maui Flood Advisory. (10.3.22) PC: NOAA/NWS

Posted: 4:25 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 7:30 p.m.

At 4:22 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The NWS reports that some locations that will experience flooding include: Kaupō, Kīpahulu and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

The County of Maui advises that localized heavy rain and flooding has resulted in a highway closure at Nuʻu Bay in East Maui. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice.  Heavy rain in the area is flooding Nu’u Gulch, making the roadway unsafe for passage.

