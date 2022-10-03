Localized heavy rain and flooding has resulted in a highway closure at Nuʻu Bay in East Maui. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice.

Heavy rain in the area is flooding Nu’u Gulch, making the roadway unsafe for passage.

The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupō Store.

Motorists are asked to heed road closure signage in Hāna town, and near Bully’s Burgers in Kanaio. All visitors should enter and return from Hāna by way of Pā’ia. The Department of Public Works Highways Division will announce when Piʻilani Highway is reopened.