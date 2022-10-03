Maui News

Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu Bay due to flooding

October 3, 2022, 4:09 PM HST
* Updated October 3, 4:10 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Localized heavy rain and flooding has resulted in a highway closure at Nuʻu Bay in East Maui. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice.

Heavy rain in the area is flooding Nu’u Gulch, making the roadway unsafe for passage.

The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest of Kaupō Store.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists are asked to heed road closure signage in Hāna town, and near Bully’s Burgers in Kanaio. All visitors should enter and return from Hāna by way of Pā’ia. The Department of Public Works Highways Division will announce when Piʻilani Highway is reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Permanent Resident Cards Validity Automatically Extended To 24 Months 2Deadly Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Man On Mauis Kula Highway 3Volcano Watch Wheres That Lava Headed And When Will It Get There 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Oct 2 2022 5Celebration Of Life For Maui Tomorrow Founding Board Member Mark Sheehan 6Arrest Made Following Robbery At Kahului Parking Lot