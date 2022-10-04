Rogerene “Kali” Arce. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture.

Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.

“Under Kali Arce’s leadership, we are making progress toward re-establishing agriculture as a key segment of our economy,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “With support from our new Department of Agriculture, farmers are helping to provide our residents with fresh produce and higher-paying jobs, apart from the hospitality industry.”

Kali Arce took on her new position in July of this year and has reportedly been meeting with farmers and ranchers throughout the County’s three islands to determine needs and priorities.

In 2020, voters approved a Maui County Charter amendment to create a new Department of Agriculture to help farmers and ranchers succeed in their businesses while increasing locally grown foods.

The Department of Agriculture office is at 2154 Kaohu St. in Wailuku. Its phone number is 808-270-8276. Email is [email protected] For more information, see www.mauicounty.gov/2473/Department-of-Agriculture.