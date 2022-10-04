On Mālama Lānaʻi day trips, visitors will be provided with ecological, cultural and historical insights about the island. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau continues its collaboration with Trilogyʻs Blue ʻĀina, and Pūlama Lānaʻi to provide a Mālama Lānaʻi day trip experience for group travel.

On the way to Lānaʻi, Trilogy Excursions will provide ecological, cultural and historical insignts about the island — and serve breakfast.

On Lānaʻi, groups will have the opportunity through Pūlama Lānaʻi for a conservation-based service learning experience. Following “voluntourism” activities, visitors are invited to explore the charm of the locally-owned boutiques, galleries and restaurants in the historic town of Lānaʻi City and to visit the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with two organizations that embody being stewards of the land,” said Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.

This unique service learning day trip is aimed to empower visitors to mālama (care for) Lānaʻi. The cultural, ecological and historical content that will be shared throughout the day has been created by the Lānaʻi Advisory Group, a group of Lānaʻi residents.

Shipwreck Beach on Lānaʻi. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The goal is to increase visitor awareness and empower visitors to be stewards of the land and foster community relationships and partnerships.

It is part of the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan that includes actions for the recovery and rebuilding of tourism. The Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day builds upon those actions by educating visitors about safe and mindful travel.

To book a group reservation, call Trilogy at 808-874-5649 x7018 and ask for the Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day excursion.