Maui News

Abandoned home destroyed by fire in Kīhei, Maui

October 5, 2022, 10:04 AM HST
* Updated October 5, 10:06 AM
VC: Maui Fire Department

A house fire in South Maui gutted an abandoned home on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, at a home on the 900 block of South Kīhei Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home fully involved in fire. Responding units included: three engine companies, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10 and Battalion Chief 1.

Crews worked on fire control and exposure protection. The fire was declared under control at 10:15 p.m., and crews concluded their response at 2:28 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Maui fire officials say the extent of damage to the structure was considered a 100% loss.

Comments

