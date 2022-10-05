Maui News

Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui

October 5, 2022, 4:08 PM HST
* Updated October 5, 4:09 PM
Christopher Holthaus. PC: Maui Police Department. Kihei fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui.

The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the structure fully engulfed by flames.  

As officers were conducting welfare checks on neighboring homes and residents, police say 40-year-old Christopher Holthaus, known to frequent the Kīhei area, was located near South Kīhei Road and Hoʻonani Street.  

Upon contact with officers, police say Holthaus made incriminating statements regarding the fire and was subsequently placed under arrest and charged.

Damages are estimated at $28,000.  No damages to adjacent residences or injuries were reported.  

As of Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Holthaus was charged with first degree arson and remained in police custody with bail set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

