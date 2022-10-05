Maui Surf Forecast for October 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current short-period north swell will continue to lower through today, as will a small northwest swell. A larger and longer period north-northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night, peaking Friday, then lowering gradually through the weekend and into early next week. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected into Friday, with a slightly larger south swell possible over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf will remain rather small on east facing shores as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side. Most surf along east shores will be from north-swell wrap.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com