Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 12:16 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:00 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:05 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current short-period north swell will continue to lower through today, as will a small northwest swell. A larger and longer period north-northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night, peaking Friday, then lowering gradually through the weekend and into early next week. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected into Friday, with a slightly larger south swell possible over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf will remain rather small on east facing shores as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side. Most surf along east shores will be from north-swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
