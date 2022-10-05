Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 12:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:00 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:05 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:48 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current short-period north swell will continue to lower through today, as will a small northwest swell. A larger and longer period north-northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night, peaking Friday, then lowering gradually through the weekend and into early next week. Surf heights may approach low-end advisory levels during the peak of this swell. Small, mainly background south swells are expected into Friday, with a slightly larger south swell possible over the weekend. Short-period choppy surf will remain rather small on east facing shores as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side. Most surf along east shores will be from north-swell wrap.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.